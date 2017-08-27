The New York Jets added to an already strong defensive line on Sunday, claiming defensive end Kony Ealy off waivers, a source confirmed.

Ealy was released Saturday by the New England Patriots, who had acquired him in a March trade with the Carolina Panthers.

He will be reunited with Sheldon Richardson, who besides being a former Missouri teammate, has a deeper connection to Ealy. A few years ago, they discovered they're cousins, Ealy told NFL.com in 2013.

The Jets are loaded on the defensive line with Richardson, Leonard Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson, but they saw this as an opportunity to add a player with raw talent. Ealy, in the final year of his rookie contract, will essentially have a one-week audition to make the 53-man roster.

Ealy, a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2014, made a name for himself with three sacks in Super Bowl 50.

In three seasons, including 15 starts, Ealy has 14 sacks.