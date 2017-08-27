ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have only one healthy quarterback, rookie Nathan Peterman, after Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates were both placed in the concussion protocol after Saturday's preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane are discussing their options to add a fourth quarterback to their roster before Thursday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

"We're talking about it," McDermott said Sunday. "We haven't come to a decision at this point in time. We're running the gamut of the different style quarterbacks out there, who's been in the system, who hasn't, younger, older. We're still going through that process right now."

Taylor left Saturday's game in the first quarter after appearing to fall hard on the back of his head while being sacked, while Yates replaced Peterman late in the third quarter and completed the game. McDermott said Sunday that Yates "took some licks" late in the contest, resulting in his concussion.

Peterman, whom the Bills selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft from Pittsburgh, has completed 34 of 68 passes for 372 yards, one touchdown and a 71.4 quarterback rating this preseason.

It is unclear whether Taylor will be able to return from the concussion protocol in time to start the Bills' regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the New York Jets. Taylor has completed 14 of 29 passes this preseason for 100 yards, two interceptions and a 27.9 quarterback rating.

"It's concerning," McDermott said Sunday. "Any time guys are injured it's concerning. That said, they're in the protocol and I really can't go any further as far as those two are concerned. We're hopeful at this point that everything works out."