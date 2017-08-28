DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase shot down speculation Monday that Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is on the trade market.

There was a report on social media this week from Fox NFL analyst and former NFL executive Michael Lombardi that Miami "will seriously listen to offers" for Landry. Gase said he approached Landry personally to explain the report was false.

"I did talk to him and told him there's no chance that he's going to be traded," Gase said. "And if something that's not true comes out like that, then I'm going to deal with it. I'm going to approach the player. ... I just let him know that there's no chance I'm going to trade you."

Jarvis Landry, who set an NFL record for the most receptions (288) in his first three seasons, is in the final year of his rookie deal and is seeking a new contract. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Landry is entering the final year of his rookie contract worth $893,850 and wants a long-term extension. However, talks haven't progressed between the two sides, and it is unlikely the Dolphins will reach an agreement with Landry before the start of the regular season. Landry will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

Landry led the Dolphins in receptions in each of the past three seasons and made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons. He had 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Gase also confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Ryan Tannehill recently had left knee surgery and is in the early stages of rehabbing. Tannehill suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Aug. 3.