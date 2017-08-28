OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens' injury-filled summer continued Monday, when the team announced special-teams ace Albert McClellan tore his ACL and is out for the season.

McClellan is the 10th player whom the Ravens have lost for the season since June 1. That's an average of one player lost for every nine days.

According to coach John Harbaugh, McClellan injured his knee during a non-contact drill at the end of a practice last week. His knee gave out when he tried to plant his foot and change direction.

The Ravens waited for the swelling to go down before taking an MRI, which revealed the torn ligament.

"He'll be with us next year," Harbaugh said. "It provides a great opportunity for a couple of these linebackers who have played well on special teams."

McClellan's injury could increase the chances of undrafted rookies Bam Bradley and Donald Payne making the team.

McClellan started 11 games last season and recorded a career-high 55 tackles last season. But he was expected to go back to his special teams role because Matt Judon has taken his spot in the starting lineup. McClellan led the Ravens in special-teams tackles in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Here are the other nine players that Baltimore has lost for the season:

Tavon Young, a starter last season and a promising nickel cornerback, tore his ACL on June 1;

Dennis Pitta, who led all NFL tight ends with 86 catches last season, suffered a likely career-ending hip injury June 2;

Darren Waller, a special-teams standout and a backup tight end, was suspended for the season June 30 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy;

Kenneth Dixon, the team's most elusive running back, hurt his knee while training at Louisiana Tech and underwent season-ending surgery July 25;

John Urschel, who was competing for the starting center job, retired a couple hours before the first practice of training camp July 27;

Crockett Gillmore, who was battling for a starting tight end spot, sustained a season-ending knee injury July 31;

Nico Siragusa, a rookie fourth-round pick, tore his ACL, PCL and MCL on Aug. 1 after getting caught in a pile during a running play in camp;

Alex Lewis, who started eight games as a rookie last season, tore his labrum in his shoulder and decided Friday to undergo surgery after it didn't respond to treatment;

Tim White, an undrafted rookie who started the preseason opener and served as the primary returner, hurt his thumb in the preseason opener.