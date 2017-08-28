Paxton Lynch is seen heading to the locker room after being sacked in the third quarter against the Packers. (0:40)

Denver Broncos second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch, who recently lost a competition for the starting job, has a sprained right shoulder and will miss multiple regular-season games.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph announced the diagnosis Monday, saying rookie Kyle Sloter will replace Lynch as Trevor Siemian's backup.

Joseph said that Lynch will miss at least the first two games of the regular season and acknowledged that the Broncos may have to keep three quarterbacks on their active roster over the next few weeks.

Lynch's injury also leaves Denver in a quarterback quandary for Thursday night's preseason finale against Arizona. Joseph said that as of Monday, wide receiver Jordan Taylor would be Sloter's emergency backup for the game but added that Denver also could look to sign another quarterback.

Lynch suffered the injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The former first-round pick was replaced by Sloter, who passed for 49 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Packers.

Sloter, an undrafted rookie, is 16-of-20 for 193 yards and two touchdowns this preseason.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold and The Associated Press contributed to this report.