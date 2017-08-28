The NFL Live crew reacts to Colts head coach Chuck Pagano saying there is no timetable for QB Andrew Luck's return. (1:35)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts' Week 1 game at the Los Angeles Rams is only 13 days away, and they still say there's "no timetable" for when quarterback Andrew Luck will return.

"We're moving forward with who we have on this football team right now and who's practicing," coach Chuck Pagano said Monday.

Luck underwent right shoulder surgery in January and is still on the physically unable to perform list. Factoring in that he'll need practice time to knock off the rust and get acclimated with his teammates, it appears the odds of the quarterback playing in the season opener aren't very high.

"I'm not a bookie. I'm not an oddsmaker," Pagano said. "So I'm not allowed to put numbers on things like that."

Scott Tolzien is the front-runner to start against the Rams if Luck is ruled out.

Pagano, as expected, has been peppered with questions about Luck throughout training camp. The questions have been more frequent because of Week 1 lurking right around the corner and because the Colts are working under the impression that Luck will be off the PUP list by the start of the regular season.

Pagano was asked what Luck looks like when he throws after practice, once the rest of the team has left the field.

"I'm never there, so I couldn't tell you," Pagano said. "Most of the time he's either in the training room, we're in meetings, doing such. Just kind of stay in my lane."