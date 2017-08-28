EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains absent from New York Giants practice but is "improving," according to coach Ben McAdoo. The team is hopeful Beckham will be available for the season opener on Sept. 10 against the Dallas Cowboys as he recovers from an ankle injury.

While Beckham hasn't yet returned to the field, wide receiver Brandon Marshall practiced Monday for the first time in a week. Marshall was limited as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered last Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham suffered his ankle injury in that same contest. He hasn't been outside at practice since, not even to work on the side with a trainer. He's in a race against time to be ready for the opener.

Odell Beckham Jr., center, is recovering from an ankle injury suffered last Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

"He's getting treatment," McAdoo said. "He's responded well to treatment. We'll repeat that process again [Tuesday]."

The Giants have 13 days until their season opener against the Cowboys. They're optimistic that Beckham will be ready.

"Yes, absolutely," McAdoo said. "I'm hopeful he'll play [Tuesday]."

That seems unlikely and more like wishful thinking from McAdoo than anything else. Beckham is still receiving daily treatments on his ankle. He hasn't even jogged outside during a Giants practice since the injury.

The Giants continue to say they're taking it on a day-by-day basis.

"When he's able to go, we'll take him back," McAdoo said. "It's a medical decision."

Marshall was cleared in time for Monday's practice. He took part in individual and some team drills.

The initial results were encouraging.

"He looked good," McAdoo said. "Caught a nice ball on a slant route. Moving around. Got a little bit of work today, so it's nice to have him back in the mix."

It's highly unlikely Marshall or Beckham would return for Thursday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots, even if they're capable. McAdoo said he's going to approach the fourth preseason game much like last year. Most of the Giants veteran starters did not play in that contest last season.

Beckham, 24, has been the Giants' leading receiver each of the past three years. He had 101 catches for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Marshall was signed as a free agent this offseason after two seasons with the New York Jets.