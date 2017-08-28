Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington was found not guilty Monday in a Cincinnati court on a misdemeanor charge of improperly carrying a concealed firearm.

Washington, 24, was arrested July 9 at a water park in the Cincinnati suburb of Sharonville. According to the police report, Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle" without first informing police who were clearing out the park.

Washington's attorney Clyde Bennett told ESPN last month that he believed the charge was not appropriate because his client was not stopped by the police and was rather "one of many patrons" in the parking lot. Bennett said Washington's weapon was "open and obvious" because he was driving a three-wheeled vehicle with an open top.

It is unclear whether Washington will face discipline from the NFL, which conducts its own investigations under the personal conduct policy.

Buffalo selected Washington, a Cincinnati native, in the third round of the 2016 draft. The Ohio State product started 11 games last season, recording 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Washington was suspended by Ohio State ahead of its Fiesta Bowl win, in January 2016, after he was cited for solicitation of prostitution in Columbus, Ohio. He later pleaded guilty and entered a program to have the misdemeanor charge dropped.