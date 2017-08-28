OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens announced a contract extension for John Harbaugh on Monday, giving the 10-year head coach a vote of confidence just before the start of the regular season.

The Ravens added one year to Harbaugh's current contract and he is now signed through the 2019 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harbaugh, 54, led the Ravens to the Super Bowl in 2012, but the Ravens have failed to reach the playoffs in three of the past four seasons since.

Owner Steve Bisciotti recently praised Harbaugh during this year's training camp.

"I like the message that he brings," Bisciotti told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "He doesn't talk like a guy that's been here 10 years. It's amazing how he tends to rejuvenate himself and his message. And I'm lucky to have a leader like him."

Harbaugh is currently the sixth-longest tenured head coach in the NFL and just became the longest-tenured coach in Ravens history. Bisciotti fired Brian Billick as coach after his ninth season in Baltimore.

Last season, Harbaugh became the Ravens coach with the most career wins with the team, with a winning percentage of .590, which is seventh-best among active coaches.

But injuries and a major roster turnover have led to a 31-33 record since Baltimore won the Super Bowl. The Ravens have had only one winning season in the past four years, causing some speculation as to whether Harbaugh was on the hot seat this season.

Harbaugh enjoyed unparalleled success when he was hired in 2008. He became the only head coach in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons.

His 10-5 record in the playoffs ranks only behind Bill Belichick (26-10) among active coaches. His 10 postseason victories are the second-most in a head coach's first nine seasons since the 1970 merger (Joe Gibbs had 11).