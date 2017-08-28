JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Maybe the nine-day competition was good for quarterback Blake Bortles.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Bortles has been very good in practice during the three-day stretch since being renamed the starter on Saturday morning. So good, in fact, that Marrone said he has never seen Bortles better.

"I think he's doing a nice job," Marrone said Monday afternoon. "I really do. For me, personally, it's the best I've seen him."

Marrone joined the franchise in 2015 as the offensive line coach, but has said previously that he didn't pay complete attention to other position groups until after he took over as the interim head coach in Week 16 last year.

While Marrone may not have been referencing the 2015 season -- during which Bortles set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,428) and touchdown passes (35) -- his frame of reference does cover training camp and the preseason. That makes his comments significant because Bortles has been up and down since camp began on July 27.

Media is only allowed to watch the first 20 minutes of practices, but Marrone said Bortles seems more relaxed and his footwork is better than it was before Marrone opened up the competition between Bortles and Chad Henne on Aug. 17.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone likes what he has seen of Blake Bortles since renaming him as the team's starting quarterback. Bob Mack/The Florida Times-Union via AP

"I feel like I'm just playing," Bortles said Saturday morning, hours after Marrone announced that Bortles would start the season opener against Houston. "I feel comfortable. I feel confident with the system. I feel comfortable in it. I feel comfortable with the guys that I'm playing with.

"You take each individual play as its own entity and you go out there and go through it and play it and do as best as you possibly can and then move on, good or bad, move on from it and do the same thing with the next one."

Bortles, who was not scheduled to talk to the media on Monday, played solidly in the final two games of the 2016 season under Marrone -- 65 percent completions, 626 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions -- and headed off to California to spend several months working on his mechanics.

He looked good on the first two days of training camp, but then had a five-interception practice on Day 3 and was inconsistent after that. He had several other practices in which he threw multiple interceptions and he also struggled on the second day of joint practices with New England, completing only 5-of-17 passes in 11-on-11 work against the Patriots.

Bortles was solid in the preseason opener against New England (3-for-5 for 16 yards with one dropped pass), but turned in a lackluster performance against Tampa Bay (8-for-13 for 65 yards). After the game, Marrone announced that Bortles -- who had started every game since Week 4 of the 2014 season -- and Henne would compete for the starting job.

Marrone had hoped one of the quarterbacks would take command of the competition against Carolina last Thursday, but neither was able to gain any separation. Henne completed 8 of 14 passes for 73 yards in the first half against Carolina's first-team defense. He led the Jaguars to one touchdown and a field goal in five possessions with a lot of conservative throws but also was sacked three times.

Bortles played nearly the entire second half behind the first-team offensive line, but he was facing the Panthers' reserves. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, but he also tried to squeeze a pass in to Allen Hurns that got intercepted and returned to the Jaguars' 3-yard line. Bortles did lead the Jaguars to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Marrone named Bortles the starter on Saturday morning, partly because of the offensive line's struggles. The unit performed poorly against the Bucs and Panthers and Bortles is better at scrambling out of pressure and running the ball (1,088 career yards and five rushing TDs) than Henne is.

Since the announcement, his coach has been pleased.

"I've seen him build upon his last performance," Marrone said. "I'm hoping to see that that carries over because he's actually done quite well."