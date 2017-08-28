INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts safety Matthias Farley said he was not trying to intentionally hurt Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, as the receiver suggested, in the first half of Saturday's game between the two teams.

"I have no ill-will towards anybody," Farley said Monday. "I'm not trying to hurt anybody."

Bryant told ESPN Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler that Farley's hit was "definitely intentional"on the screen play where Colts cornerback Vontae Davis brought the Steelers receiver down by his right ankle, and with his left knee down, Farley flew in and hit Bryant up high.

"I was already on the ground. It is what it is," Bryant told Fowler. "My foot was already bent. ... (Farley) just came in and hit me."

The Colts are trying to be a more aggressive defense without crossing the line this season.

"You play from snap to whistle," Farley said. "Everybody works so hard to get to the NFL, there's no part of me or anybody else that would intentionally hurt anybody."