FRISCO, Texas -- Due to the flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey, Thursday's preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, originally scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium, has been moved to AT&T Stadium.

The Texans have been in the Dallas area since early Sunday morning. The team was playing a preseason game in New Orleans and could not return to Houston due to the inclement weather. The Texans practiced at the Cowboys' facility on Monday and are scheduled to do so on Tuesday as well.

Earlier in the day, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said if the game is going to be played, it should involve fundraising to help Houston residents affected by the flooding. On Saturday, Watt started an online fundraiser to raise money for flood relief. As of Monday evening, it has raised nearly $750,000.

Texans owner Bob McNair has pledged a $1 million donation to the United Way Relief Fund; the donation will be matched by the NFL Foundation.

In the release, the NFL said they will work with the Texans to "continue to closely monitor the situation in Houston and adjust the team's plans as necessary."