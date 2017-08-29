THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson will sign a one-day contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and thus officially retire with the organization, 24 years after his final NFL season. Dickerson said on AM 570 in Los Angeles that he and the Rams also are working on a way for him to have an official role with the organization moving forward.

Dickerson was one of the Rams' biggest stars during their previous stint in L.A., playing with them for four full seasons after being the No. 2 overall pick in 1983. Dickerson set the rookie single-season record for rushing yards with 1,808 in 1983 and the overall single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984, both of which still stand.

Dickerson amassed 6,986 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns in his first four seasons, but the Rams traded him to the Indianapolis Colts as part of a blockbuster three-team deal early in the 1987 campaign.

The trade angered Dickerson, but he remained a fan of the Rams after his retirement, especially when they made the move back to L.A. for the 2016 season.

Dickerson, however, also was continuously and unapologetically critical of the Rams, with most of his disapproval pointed directly at the front office, specifically COO Kevin Demoff, and the coaching staff, most notably former head coach Jeff Fisher.

The relationship between the Rams and Dickerson reached its boiling point late in the 2016 season, when Dickerson revealed that Fisher, in his mind, banned him from the sidelines because of his criticism toward the team. Dickerson vowed then that he would not show up to a Rams game so long as Fisher was employed.

Dickerson has since expressed optimism with a new coaching staff, led by Sean McVay.

The Rams actually had to make room on their roster for Dickerson by waiving backup kicker and punter Travis Coons on Monday. Dickerson, who was recently hired to serve as an NFL analyst on FOX, will be at the Rams' facility on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, Dickerson said: "It feels amazing to sign this contract and officially be a Los Angeles Ram for life. My passion for this organization during my playing days and for the players wearing Rams jerseys now is undeniable. This is where my career started and this is where my heart is, so closing this chapter with the Rams back in Los Angeles feels right. I would like to thank [owner] Stan Kroenke and the Rams for this opportunity and all of the fans for their outpouring support over the years."