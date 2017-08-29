        <
        >

          Patriots acquire special teams LB Marquis Flowers from Bengals

          10:33 AM ET
          • Mike Reiss
            Mike Reiss

          • Katherine Terrell
            Katherine Terrell

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In a move that bolsters depth and could help special-teams units, the New England Patriots have acquired fourth-year linebacker Marquis Flowers from the Cincinnati Bengals.

          The Patriots will send a seventh-round draft pick to the Bengals in the deal, which was announced Tuesday.

          A 2014 sixth-round draft choice out of Arizona, Flowers has been mostly a special teams player for the Bengals. He only took two snaps on defense in the final game of last season, but was a core special teams player the entire year.

          Flowers was viewed to be on the roster bubble in 2017, and with the Bengals trading him for a late-round pick, it is an indication they felt the same way.

          A potential tipping point for the Bengals might have come recently in practice, when the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Flowers was yelled at by coach Marvin Lewis after almost injuring one of the team's quarterbacks.

          As for why the Patriots would target Flowers, they have been hit by a string of injuries with linebackers who are significant contributors on special teams, with Shea McClellin, Geneo Grissom and rookie Harvey Langi among those sidelined.

          With the season opener Sept. 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, who feature two of the league's most dynamic return men in Tyreek Hill and De'Anthony Thomas, special teams will be a major part of the team's game-plan preparations.

