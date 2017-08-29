        <
          Browns open to trade offers for veteran CB Joe Haden

          10:52 AM ET
          BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are open to trade offers for cornerback Joe Haden, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

          Haden's contract will not make any trade easy. He is due to be paid $11.1 million this season, and $11.2 million and $10.5 million in 2018 and '19. Any team that acquires Haden would have to accept those salaries for a corner who last went to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

          CBS Sports was first to report a possible trade.

          In the two years since his last Pro Bowl appearance Haden has fought through injuries. He missed 11 games in 2015 with a finger injury and concussion that cost him several games, and three last season, when he played through two groin issues that required postseason surgery.

          Haden, 28, was the Browns first-round draft pick in 2007. Releasing Haden would cost the Browns $3.2 million in cap space this season and $3.2 million next season. He signed a five-year contract extension in May of 2014.

          His trade would leave the Browns thin at corner. Jamar Taylor and Jason McCourty would figure to start, with Briean Boddy-Calhoun the third cornerback.

