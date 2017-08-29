ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions signed Cyrus Kouandjio on the final day of minicamp. On the day of the team's final practice of the preseason, the offensive tackle was cut.

Kouandjio had been brought in to compete with Greg Robinson for the starting left tackle spot after Taylor Decker had shoulder surgery. That competition never really materialized, though. Robinson took over the top role by the end of the first week of training camp and never relinquished it.

He missed a few days of camp this preseason with an injury, and on Monday, Lions coach Jim Caldwell mentioned Kouandjio's health when he was asked about his performance.

"He was kind of a little bit up and down with his health a little, just in terms of not being able to function exactly like he'd like to," Caldwell said. "And then he's gotten better, so we'll see."

Apparently the Lions had seen enough.

Cutting Kouandjio means Cornelius Lucas is the No. 3 tackle on the roster. It could open up a roster spot for undrafted free agent Storm Norton or veteran Nick Becton, who was signed during camp. The other options include going heavier at another position because Joe Dahl could play tackle in a pinch or signing someone after other players are cut.

The 24-year-old Kouandjio was the No. 44 pick of the 2014 draft to Buffalo. He played in 25 games for the Bills, starting seven of them. He suffered a hip injury at his home in January and then was hospitalized after police found him half-naked in a field in April. Buffalo waived him in May.