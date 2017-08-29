EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants waived defensive end Owa Odighizuwa on Tuesday, a day after he was suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

"It is unfortunate that things have gone in this direction," general manager Jerry Reese said in a statement, "but we wish nothing but the best for Owa as we all move forward."

Odighizuwa said on Twitter in April that he needed some time away from the game. He was at the Giants' facility for the start of the team's offseason workout program but then missed most of the spring as he dealt with personal issues.

The Giants excused Odighizuwa from mandatory minicamp in June. He arrived for the start of training camp on July 27 but has declined all interview requests.

Odighizuwa, 25, has played in only 18 games and is still in search of his first career sack. His first two professional seasons were injury-plagued.

The third-round pick by the Giants out of UCLA in the 2015 NFL draft spent most of this summer working with the third-team defense.