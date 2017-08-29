The San Francisco 49ers are trading tight end Vance McDonald and a fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a fourth-round pick, sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The move allows the Steelers to upgrade at the tight end position. McDonald, who signed a three-year, $19.7 million contract extension with the Niners in December, had career highs in receiving yards (391), yards per reception (16.29) and touchdowns (four) in 11 games last season before suffering a shoulder injury.