NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Corey Davis' month-long absence is nearly over. The Tennessee Titans rookie receiver is likely to return to full practice within the next week with the expectation that he'll be able to play in his first NFL game Sept. 10 against the Oakland Raiders.

The Titans have been cautious with Davis' hamstring since he hurt it during one-on-one drills on his fourth day of training camp. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky and Tennessee wants to avoid having this injury hamper their potential No. 1 receiver all year.

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey hasn't ruled Davis or veteran receiver Eric Decker (ankle) out for Thursday night's preseason finale against Kansas City, but he noted there is just a slim chance either plays. Davis' goal has always been Week 1, and it appears he'll be active to get his first NFL game action. The Titans will be tempering expectations for Davis during the first week or two of the regular season given the rookie hasn't seen any preseason action.

"Yeah, I think we would watch him. I don't think you'd see him play an entire game," Mularkey said. "Again, he'll have this week to get ready mentally and physically, hopefully get more reps every day. But then next week, we get an extra Monday practice which helps. He'll get four good days of practice next week, I'm almost sure of that."

Davis has slowly began to test that hamstring over the last week trying to lightly explode off it and doing some light jogging in walkthrough drills. He spends early portions of practice running on an anti-gravity treadmill then proceeds to the field to catch passes in the end zone with the Titans quarterbacks.

Titans receiver coach Frisman Jackson has spent extra attention with Davis in the meeting room, quizzing him on scheme and tendencies to make sure the rookie remains up to speed mentally while he recovers physically. Mularkey has reiterated to Davis that nobody is disappointed in him because he got hurt. They are just eagerly anticipating his 100-percent healthy return.

Davis was arguably the Titans most impressive receiver during his short time in training camp. He consistently won one-on-one battles against Logan Ryan and the Titans other cornerbacks by using his crisp route running and high-point catching skills.

"He's competitive as hell. He's pissed off he's not out there," Jackson said of Davis. "When he returns, he'll be ready."

Once Davis and Decker return, the Titans offense will be fully loaded. The most important factor for both over the next week and a half will be to avoid any setbacks and get into football shape.