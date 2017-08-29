METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints got a jump-start on their roster cuts Tuesday, releasing veteran defensive lineman Jason Jones and placing veteran tight end John Phillips on injured reserve.

Jones, 31, signed with the Saints earlier this month -- the first team he had been with since being released by the Miami Dolphins back in January. The nine-year veteran has started 70 career games with 31.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles with the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Dolphins.

John Phillips, who joined the Saints on special teams and as backup tight end, was put on injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Phillips, 30, joined the Saints last season as a backup tight end and special-teams asset after spending his first seven-plus years with the Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos. His specific injury is unknown.

Also Tuesday, Saints coach Sean Payton shed some insight into the injury timetables for two of New Orleans' key players. Payton suggested that left tackle Terron Armstead could be back within a month or so, while cornerback Delvin Breaux will likely miss the first half of the season.

Payton said Breaux is a likely candidate for the short-term injured reserve designation after breaking his fibula during training camp. That would mean Breaux can't practice for the first six weeks of the regular season and can't return to a game until Week 9.

On the flip side, Payton said the team will have to decide whether to keep Armstead on the physically-unable-to-perform list following his summer shoulder surgery. If Armstead stays on the PUP list, he can't practice or play until Week 7. But Payton said he might be ready sooner -- a very encouraging sign. Rookie first-round draft pick Ryan Ramczyk is expected to start in Armstead's place until he returns.