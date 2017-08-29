INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts already face the possibility of not having their best offensive player for their Week 1 game at the Los Angeles Rams, and now they may not have their best defensive player either.

Cornerback Vontae Davis is week-to-week with what the team is calling a "pretty significant" groin injury, coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday. Davis, a former back-to-back Pro Bowler, suffered the injury in the first half of last weekend's preseason game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davis missed the first two games of the 2016 season with a foot injury.

Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is "week-to-week" with what the team is calling a "pretty significant" groin injury. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Second-round pick Quincy Wilson is a candidate to start with Rashaan Melvin at cornerback against the Rams if Davis does not play.

"When you lose a guy somebody has to step up," Pagano said.

Quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) remains on the physically unable to perform list following his right shoulder surgery in January. General manager Chris Ballard said last month that he anticipated moving Luck from PUP to the active roster by the start of the regular season.

Pagano said Tuesday that he doesn't "foresee anything changing" that will cause the Luck to remain on PUP. The odds of Luck playing against the Rams are slim because he hasn't practiced since before Week 17 last season.