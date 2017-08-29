Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has been cleared from the concussion protocol and returned to full practice on Tuesday.

He will not play in Atlanta's preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Freeman initially suffered the concussion during practice after the first preseason game against Miami. It was Freeman's second concussion as a Falcon, with the other occurring during a game against the Indianapolis Colts in November of 2015.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back was on the field pregame in street clothes helping the running backs prepare for Saturday's exhibition against the Arizona Cardinals. Tevin Coleman started in place of Freeman.

ESPN Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure contributed to this report.