ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley, who began training camp on the physically unable to perform list with a shin injury, passed his physical and practiced with the team on Tuesday.

It was the first time the rookie cornerback has practiced since June 13, the first day of mandatory minicamp.

Conley had been a full participant in rookie minicamp and OTAs and Oakland general manager Reggie McKenzie said early in training camp that Conley was dealing with "the shin splints," though Conley later dismissed that specific diagnosis on Twitter.

Recently, though, Conley put an image up on Instagram of a shin being treated.

Conley was projected by many observers to be a top-10 pick but fell to the Raiders at No. 24 overall after a rape accusation the week of the draft. He did not sign with Oakland until reporting day while a grand jury declined to pursue charges against him on July 31.

The Raiders have had issues in the secondary in the preseason, with high-priced veteran cornerback Sean Smith losing his spot to TJ Carrie and facing assault and battery charges. Also, left cornerback David Amerson in the concussion protocol.

Conley has five practices, plus potentially the Raiders' preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, to get ready for the regular season opener at the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10.