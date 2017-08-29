NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- League-wide support to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area is getting larger.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk is donating $1 million to Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt's drive on crowdfunding site YouCaring, which will go toward resources for those hit hard by the flooding.

This storm hit home for Strunk, who is a Houston native and still has a home just outside of the city. She's spent the week in Nashville and attended Titans practice Tuesday but felt the need to give back in a big way.

"The flooding and devastation to the Houston area has been painful to watch," Strunk said in a statement. "As a native to the area, I have been so encouraged to see how the locals and the nation as a whole have come together to help one another. The NFL, at the end of the day, is a family that helps one another in times of need.

"JJ has created a dynamic where boots will be on the ground with immediate aid to those who need it. The Titans want to be a part of his effort to help the Houston community as it rebuilds. I talked with him earlier today and he was very appreciative. We discussed his plans, and I know he is determined to help as many people as he can."

The Titans Foundation donated $25,000 to the Red Cross over the weekend to be used in the same manner.

Social media has played a big role in Watt's relief fund reaching its current level. Watt's initial goal was $200,000, but as of 3:30 p.m. ET, the drive had raised more than $2 million. Watt announced on Twitter that he had raised the goal of the fundraiser to $3 million.

The New York Jets also made a $1 million donation on Tuesday but to the American Red Cross.

On Monday, Texans owner Bob McNair pledged a $1 million donation to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief. The NFL Foundation said it will match the $1 million donation.

In addition, the New England Patriots announced Monday that the Kraft family is offering to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross up to $1 million.

