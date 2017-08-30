CINCINNATI -- Coach Marvin Lewis is just days away from beginning his 15th season with the Cincinnati Bengals with no new contract in sight. As the season opener looms Sept. 10, Lewis said he's not losing sleep over it.

"That doesn't affect anything," Lewis told ESPN. "I've coached here for 15 seasons. ... The relationship you have with the team and the organization is a two-way street. That's been the thing, I've been the one to not want to move a lot. That's not been a big deal to me. Because we've been able to build something.

"... [Owner Mike Brown] and I have a great working relationship. Sometimes you don't want to start that over again, but sometimes you need to. And I'm prepared to do that. It doesn't affect me one way or another."

Marvin Lewis, the Bengals' all-time leader in coaching wins, is entering this season as a lame-duck coach for the first time since 2010, when owner and president Mike Brown (left) gave him a two-year deal. AP Photo/Al Behrman, File

Lewis, 58, has been with the Bengals since 2003 and has the most wins in franchise history. However, the team is coming off a 6-9-1 season and has not won a playoff game during his tenure. The Bengals' last playoff victory came during the 1990 season, marking the longest current drought in the league.

Lewis last entered a season without any job security in 2010, when he signed a two-year deal. Since then, Lewis has maintained his two-year status by signing four one-year extensions.

"It's part of what this business is," Lewis said. "Everybody wants to coach on a one-year contract. It's a two-way street.

"Last time, we didn't come to an agreement. And we didn't really come to an agreement this time. And that's fine. It doesn't bother me one way or another. They've got to do what they feel is best for their team and the organization, and my job right now is to coach the football team and we'll go from there."

Brown expressed a similar sentiment when asked about Lewis' contract in July.

"We have a very strong relationship," Brown said at the time. "He's been with our team as long as any coach in the league other than [Bill] Belichick. He's earned his spot here. We're comfortable with him, and we think he's comfortable here, too. We've had this situation off and on over the years.

"It probably adds a little bit of pressure and gives a talking point. In the past, it has worked out. I'm not uncomfortable with it. I don't think he's all that uncomfortable with it, either."