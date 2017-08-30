The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday they have released veteran cornerback Joe Haden.

Sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday that the Browns were open to trade offers for Haden, who was due to be paid $11.1 million this season.

Haden, who was Cleveland's first-round pick in the 2010 draft, has fought through injuries the last two seasons. He missed 11 games in 2015 with a finger injury and concussion and three last season, when he played through two groin issues that required postseason surgery.

Haden is not subject to waivers and is free to sign with another team after 4 ET on Wednesday. Two teams expected to have strong interest in Haden are the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Tons of interest in him," Haden's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter. "He will have a new deal with another team by tomorrow afternoon."

Haden, who last went to the Pro Bowl in 2014, was also set to make $11.2 million and $10.4 million in 2018 and '19.

Releasing Haden will cost the Browns $3.2 million in cap space this season and $3.2 million next season. He signed a five-year contract extension in May 2014.

"We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organization both on and off the field," Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said in a statement. "He has been a great teammate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions, we have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown."

ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon contributed to this report.