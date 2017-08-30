Eagles release cornerback Ron Brooks

The Philadelphia Eagles released veteran cornerback Ron Brooks Wednesday.

Brooks was considered the front-runner for the nickel corner job for a good portion of the offseason before a series of events changed the dynamic. Recovering from a ruptured quad tendon, Brooks made it back onto the field but injured his hamstring in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. A day later, the Eagles acquired corner Ronald Darby from the Buffalo Bills for receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick.

An injury in the preseason opener contributed to Ron Brooks' release Wednesday. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

With Darby taking over one of the outside corner spots, Patrick Robinson was kicked inside and has performed pretty well in the slot. Further competition for the nickel role was added when the Eagles traded for former New York Jets cornerback Dexter McDougle earlier this week.

Releasing Brooks offers the team about $750,000 in cap relief. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz coached Brooks while holding the same title with the Buffalo Bills in 2014 and was influential in bringing Brooks to Philly last offseason. The 28-year-old Brooks has appeared in 52 NFL games (8 starts), posting eight pass break-ups with no interceptions.

The Eagles also waived corner Mitchell White while signing linebackers Carlos Fields and Christian Tago.

Fields, 26, has appeared in six total NFL games, including one last year for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He was released by the Chargers in May. Tago, an undrafted rookie out of San Jose State, was waived by the Atlanta Falcons in June.