Final 53-man roster projections for all 32 NFL teams

Will the New York Giants keep Geno Smith or stick with two quarterbacks? What about Brock Osweiler? Will he make the Cleveland Browns? NFL Nation reporters project the opening-day rosters for all 32 teams.
Click the links after each team to view the full projected 53-man roster.
Arizona Cardinals: Will the Cardinals keep six or seven receivers? It may come down to Britt Golden or Jeremy Ross. Roster projection
Atlanta Falcons: Devonta Freeman appears set for Week 1, returning from concussion protocol. Terron Ward bolstered his case in the preseason with Freeman missing two games. Roster projection
Baltimore Ravens: For the past seven years, the Ravens have kept only two quarterbacks heading into the regular season. Will that change because of Joe Flacco's back injury? Roster projection
Buffalo Bills: The quarterback position remains in flux with Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates in the concussion protocol. Nathan Peterman could start the season opener. Roster projection
Carolina Panthers: The defensive line is the toughest group to predict because of injuries to backup tackles Vernon Butler (knee) and Kyle Love (ankle). Roster projection
Chicago Bears: The Bears will likely keep six receivers but may not have seen enough for Victor Cruz to stay in the mix. Roster projection
Cincinnati Bengals: With the team typically keeping six receivers, it may be difficult for both Alex Erickson and Cody Core to make the roster. Roster projection
Cleveland Browns: Will the Browns go with a rookie and two second-year players as backups at quarterback? Or does Brock Osweiler make the team? Roster projection
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys will likely keep three quarterbacks. Will Cooper Rush be the backup by Week 1? Roster projection
Denver Broncos: With the injury to Paxton Lynch, the Broncos will likely be shopping for third quarterback. Roster projection
Detroit Lions: The Lions have injury issues elsewhere but may still keep three QBs. Brad Kaaya may have been saved by the trade of Laken Tomlinson. Roster projection
Green Bay Packers: The Packers may keep seven receivers, yet they're so deep at that spot they'll still face some tough decisions. Roster projection
Houston Texans: Tom Savage beat out Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job, but he could be on a short leash. Will they keep Brandon Weeden? Roster projection
Indianapolis Colts: The Colts will likely start with three quarterbacks because Andrew Luck missed the entire preseason while recovering from shoulder surgery. Roster projection
Jacksonville Jaguars: Undrafted rookie Keelan Cole should make the roster as a wide receiver and help out on special teams. Roster projection
Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs have tough decisions to make at wide receiver and on the defensive line. Roster projection
Los Angeles Chargers: Wide receiver is one of the deepest position groups when healthy. That said, first-round pick Mike Williams starts the season on the PUP list. Roster projection
Los Angeles Rams: The Rams will have 17 new players on the roster. Will they include Dan Orlovsky at quarterback? Roster projection
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins lack depth at linebacker and on the offensive line. Roster projection
Minnesota Vikings: Will the Vikings keep six receivers to protect a pair of rookies? Roster projection
New England Patriots: Will the Patriots keep three quarterbacks or will Jacoby Brissett be on the outside looking in? Roster projection
New Orleans Saints: The Saints cut 2015 seventh-round pick Marcus Murphy this summer and fifth-rounder Davis Tull last year. How many from the nine-man class make the roster? Roster projection
New York Giants: The Giants will keep three quarterbacks. Will former Jets quarterback Geno Smith stick? Roster projection
New York Jets: The Jets reportedly are shopping Matt Forte, who at 31 doesn't fit the youth movement. But will he make the roster? Roster projection
Oakland Raiders: Will the Raiders keep Division III linebacker Nicholas Morrow, the feel-good story of the preseason? Roster projection
Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles running back race is coming down to the wire. Will Donnel Pumphrey make the final cut? Roster projection
Pittsburgh Steelers: Knile Davis ran with the first-team offense last week but had minimal impact in Thursday's preseason finale. Did he do enough? Roster projection
San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers will keep three quarterbacks with C.J. Beathard likely to move past Matt Barkley on the depth chart. Roster projection
Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks are deep at running back. How many will back up Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy? Roster projection
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will Peyton Barber edge out rookie Jeremy McNichols for the fourth roster spot at running back? Roster projection
Tennessee Titans: How many receivers will the run-heavy Titans keep? Eric Weems could make it on the strength of special teams play. Roster projection
Washington Redskins: The Redskins will keep four running backs. Will former starter Matt Jones be in the group? Roster projection