Final 53-man roster projections for all 32 NFL teams

Arizona Cardinals: Will the Cardinals keep six or seven receivers? It may come down to Britt Golden or Jeremy Ross. Roster projection

Atlanta Falcons: Devonta Freeman appears set for Week 1, returning from concussion protocol. Terron Ward bolstered his case in the preseason with Freeman missing two games. Roster projection

Baltimore Ravens: For the past seven years, the Ravens have kept only two quarterbacks heading into the regular season. Will that change because of Joe Flacco's back injury? Roster projection

Buffalo Bills: The quarterback position remains in flux with Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates in the concussion protocol. Nathan Peterman could start the season opener. Roster projection

Carolina Panthers: The defensive line is the toughest group to predict because of injuries to backup tackles Vernon Butler (knee) and Kyle Love (ankle). Roster projection

Chicago Bears: The Bears will likely keep six receivers but may not have seen enough for Victor Cruz to stay in the mix. Roster projection

Cincinnati Bengals: With the team typically keeping six receivers, it may be difficult for both Alex Erickson and Cody Core to make the roster. Roster projection

Cleveland Browns: Will the Browns go with a rookie and two second-year players as backups at quarterback? Or does Brock Osweiler make the team? Roster projection

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys will likely keep three quarterbacks. Will Cooper Rush be the backup by Week 1? Roster projection

Denver Broncos: With the injury to Paxton Lynch, the Broncos will likely be shopping for third quarterback. Roster projection

Detroit Lions: The Lions have injury issues elsewhere but may still keep three QBs. Brad Kaaya may have been saved by the trade of Laken Tomlinson. Roster projection

Green Bay Packers: The Packers may keep seven receivers, yet they're so deep at that spot they'll still face some tough decisions. Roster projection

Houston Texans: Tom Savage beat out Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job, but he could be on a short leash. Will they keep Brandon Weeden? Roster projection

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts will likely start with three quarterbacks because Andrew Luck missed the entire preseason while recovering from shoulder surgery. Roster projection

Jacksonville Jaguars: Undrafted rookie Keelan Cole should make the roster as a wide receiver and help out on special teams. Roster projection

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs have tough decisions to make at wide receiver and on the defensive line. Roster projection

Los Angeles Chargers: Wide receiver is one of the deepest position groups when healthy. That said, first-round pick Mike Williams starts the season on the PUP list. Roster projection

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams will have 17 new players on the roster. Will they include Dan Orlovsky at quarterback? Roster projection

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins lack depth at linebacker and on the offensive line. Roster projection

Minnesota Vikings: Will the Vikings keep six receivers to protect a pair of rookies? Roster projection

New England Patriots: Will the Patriots keep three quarterbacks or will Jacoby Brissett be on the outside looking in? Roster projection

New Orleans Saints: The Saints cut 2015 seventh-round pick Marcus Murphy this summer and fifth-rounder Davis Tull last year. How many from the nine-man class make the roster? Roster projection

New York Giants: The Giants will keep three quarterbacks. Will former Jets quarterback Geno Smith stick? Roster projection

New York Jets: The Jets reportedly are shopping Matt Forte, who at 31 doesn't fit the youth movement. But will he make the roster? Roster projection

Oakland Raiders: Will the Raiders keep Division III linebacker Nicholas Morrow, the feel-good story of the preseason? Roster projection

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles running back race is coming down to the wire. Will Donnel Pumphrey make the final cut? Roster projection

Pittsburgh Steelers: Knile Davis ran with the first-team offense last week but had minimal impact in Thursday's preseason finale. Did he do enough? Roster projection

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers will keep three quarterbacks with C.J. Beathard likely to move past Matt Barkley on the depth chart. Roster projection

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks are deep at running back. How many will back up Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy? Roster projection

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will Peyton Barber edge out rookie Jeremy McNichols for the fourth roster spot at running back? Roster projection

Tennessee Titans: How many receivers will the run-heavy Titans keep? Eric Weems could make it on the strength of special teams play. Roster projection

Washington Redskins: The Redskins will keep four running backs. Will former starter Matt Jones be in the group? Roster projection