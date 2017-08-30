The Cleveland Browns continued their roster overhaul Wednesday when they traded offensive lineman Cam Erving, a former first-round draft pick, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fifth-round selection in 2018.

The deal gives Cleveland 13 picks in next April's draft, including multiple selections in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

In acquiring Erving, the Chiefs picked up a former high draft pick for the second time this week. They also traded with Buffalo for linebacker Reggie Ragland, the Bills' second-round pick in 2016.

Erving, the 19th overall selection in 2015, was the second first-round pick the Browns parted ways with on Wednesday. The team released cornerback Joe Haden earlier in the day.

Cam Erving joins a long list of Browns players picked in the first round from 2007-15 who are no longer with the franchise. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

From 2007 through 2016 the Browns took 13 players in the first round of the draft. Three are still with the team: receiver Corey Coleman ('16), defensive tackle Danny Shelton ('12) and offensive tackle Joe Thomas ('07).

Gone are quarterback Brady Quinn ('07), center Alex Mack ('09), Haden ('10), defensive tackle Phil Taylor ('11), running back Trent Richardson ('12), quarterback Brandon Weeden ('12), linebacker Barkevious Mingo ('13), cornerback Justin Gilbert ('14), quarterback Johnny Manziel ('14) and Erving.

The Chiefs are set in their starting lineup at both tackle positions, right guard and center for the foreseeable future, with all four players being signed at least through 2018. The only opening for Erving in the starting lineup would possibly be at left guard; last year's starter, Parker Ehinger, has yet to play in the preseason after tearing his ACL last year.

The Chiefs can use Erving's versatility; they are short on experienced backups.

Erving's roster spot in Cleveland was tenuous. He struggled at guard and center and was given a shot at right tackle this preseason. Shon Coleman won the job, which meant Erving probably would have been released had he not been traded.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.