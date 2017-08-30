Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith has a torn ACL in his left knee, with doctors indicating he could be ready for organized team activities next year, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Editor's Picks Pressure is on Bears' Kevin White to step up after Cameron Meredith's injury Kevin White has just 19 catches in his career with the Bears, who now are counting on him to play like the first-round pick he was back in 2015.

Meredith also has damage to other ligaments in his knee and will undergo ACL replacement, a source told Anderson.

Meredith was injured during the first quarter of last Sunday's preseason game at the Tennessee Titans. He was carted off the field after being tackled low by safety Johnathan Cyprien at the end of a 16-yard reception. Meredith's left leg twisted upon contact as he braced for the hit.

He was writhing in pain for a few minutes before being helped onto a cart with an air cast supporting his left leg.

Meredith -- a former undrafted free agent -- led the Bears with 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns last year.

He had missed a portion of the Bears' offseason program after tearing ligaments in his thumb, but the 6-foot-3 receiver returned for training camp and appeared to develop strong chemistry with starting quarterback Mike Glennon.

ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.