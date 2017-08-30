The five-game suspension of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been reduced to three games, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Burfict's suspension was for an illegal hit against Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman this month, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burfict, a repeat offender, hit the running back in a defenseless posture, sources told Schefter. It is a new rule the NFL is implementing this season to protect the player who can't protect himself, and it will hurt Burfict and the Bengals.

He was also suspended the first three games of the 2016 season for numerous violations of player safety rules, including an illegal hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown during the 2015 playoffs.

During his five-year NFL career, Burfict has been fined almost $800,000 and flagged 16 times for unnecessary roughness, personal fouls or roughing the passer. The lost wages of his latest suspension would more than double that total.

Burfict will now miss games against the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

Information from ESPN's Adam Schefter was used in this report.