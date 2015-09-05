This story appears in ESPN The Magazine's Sept. 18 NFL Preview Issue. Subscribe today!

AT THE MIDWAY point of last season, Giants do-everything defensive back Landon Collins was the most do-everything-est player in the NFL. After eight games, he was the only player in the league to lead his team in tackles, interceptions and sacks. The second-year safety from Alabama finished 2016 as the Giants' top tackler (125 total stops, most in franchise history for a defensive back) and placed third in the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year balloting. Now the 23-year-old breakout star isn't afraid to let the world know that he should have won DPOY honors, that the Giants are Super Bowl contenders and why the NFL is easier than Alabama -- all while managing to get in a few more digs at Dak Prescott. Yes, even in interviews, Collins does it all.

ESPN: Should you have won Defensive Player of the Year?

Collins: Khalil Mack had a great season -- but he plays one position. I'm all over the field. And he only had, what, 11 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 1 touchdown? I'm making sacks, tackles for losses, forced fumbles and interceptions.

You played some running back in high school. Could you play offense in the NFL too?

I had 89 carries for 1,200-plus yards as a senior, but I only played running back that one year. I just played it because my team wanted me to. When I got to high school, I was supposed to be a running back. But Eddie Lacy was our starter [at Louisiana's Dutchtown High], so I wasn't touching the ball. If things didn't work out at DB, yes, I would've been a running back in the NFL.

What if Ben McAdoo wanted to get you a few carries?

I'm down with that, but it's not going to happen. Back in OTAs, we had sessions called "opportunity periods," where you could go try different positions. I wanted to get some carries, but my coaches were like, "Nah." I finally said, "Coach, let me try a little running back. Let me touch the ball." He said, "You have to take that up with the headman." I decided to not even bother him with that. But they know I can run the ball.

Do you think it was a blessing that you slid to the second round in 2015?

Yeah, it's definitely a blessing -- but I was tremendously mad. I thought I would go in the 16-to-25 range, probably to either Houston or Carolina. I didn't think it would be Carolina because they wanted me to play linebacker. When I went to do an interview with the Panthers, they were asking, "If all the safety positions are gone and we have the Will linebacker open, would you play there?" And I said, "No, I'm not playing linebacker unless I have to. I'm not doing it." I guess they took it into consideration. It is what it is. But at the same time, going second round is big when it comes to getting a good second contract. I tell kids, if you are drafted after the first round, just ball. That's all you have to do. Just ball and you get your money faster. The first-round guys have to stay for five years if the team picks up their options.

How did preseason camp at Alabama compare with NFL camps?

It was way harder at Alabama -- way harder. Playing for [Nick] Saban was a nightmare. Two-a-days were brutal.

Do you think football is better when there's a lot of hitting in practice?

Yeah, it will toughen you. I feel like the sport is becoming flag football. The game is supposed to be physical. You got the helmet, shoulder pads on to protect yourself. I'm trying to kill you every time.

Let's talk about your opponents: Of the players you faced last year, who's the most challenging, competitive guy you saw?

Zach Ertz from the Eagles.

Really?

He's a competitor, always going 110 percent. He's proved why he should be one of the highest-paid tight ends. Every time I lined up against him, he was giving it to me, and I had to make sure I gave it back. His route-running isn't superb, but he gets open somehow, and he has great hands. He goes up and attacks the ball, not letting it fall into his hands so that a DB can make a play on it.

You guys beat the Cowboys twice last year. You played against Dak Prescott in college. Is he legit or a product of a great situation?

He's definitely gotten smarter coming into the league. He's always been a great leader and competitor. When I was a junior at Alabama, he took a [Mississippi State] team that was not even on the map and he got them to No. 1 in the rankings. And the same thing happened when he came into the NFL -- he almost went undefeated. He has that type of leadership, that background that says "I'm not going to settle."

You guys were trash-talking a little bit to the media.

Of course. I love it. The other day, I told my cousin, "He never beat me in college. Never beat me in the NFL. So why start now?" I caught an INT on him in college; now I have to do it in the NFL. [Laughs]

Tell me about Janoris Jenkins vs. Dez Bryant. They had some good battles last year, right?

Oh man, Janoris is a competitor. He says Dez's route-running is limited and that Jackrabbit [Jenkins] is just too quick for Dez. In the second game, he was just reading Dez's routes, and it was easy for him. I mean, Dez is strong, but he does not use his strength. He tries to use his quickness, but he is not quicker than Janoris.

I was impressed by one specific play of yours from last year, a second-and-29 against the Bears and Jay Cutler. You were in the perfect position for an interception, and there was no room for him to fit the ball in there. How do you prepare for a QB like Cutler?

You know he takes a lot of risks. You want to bait him into it because he takes the bait. That's what I saw on film: Bait him and make it look like it's open and he'll give it to you. Also, you don't know which Cutler you'll be getting, amazing Jay -- or the Cutler we played against.

What about your diet? I saw the size of that mixing bowl of Froot Loops when I walked in.

Ha ha, that was my first meal today. I really don't eat too much, mostly salads and sandwiches. For sweets, I stay close to candy but stay away from stuff like Oreos and cake. I love Oreos. When I was at Bama, I'd kill a pack a day, without milk. I would go to the store every Monday and buy five packs; that lasted all the way until Saturday.

Coach Saban know about that?

Nah, I had my weight down because we practiced every day. So I was, like, 217 pounds the entire time, and on Friday I would not eat any Oreos and drop to 215. I was back at it again on Sunday. My diet's a lot different now. It's salads, sandwiches and fish, and I stop eating after 8 p.m.

Who's the best QB you have seen? The one who makes you prepare the most?

I would say it's between two dominant quarterbacks who can take over a game easily: Big Ben [Roethlisberger] and Aaron [Rodgers]. With Aaron, he keeps everyone in the play with his footwork, so you have to stay honest with his receivers. You can't really get a key on him. With Big Ben, unless he has pressure in his face, he is reading everything and can pick a defense apart. And, oh man, his strength, his arm and his ability to read a defense make him very difficult to defend. We try to disguise the whole time versus Rodgers and Roethlisberger because if you can disguise and get them to where they don't know what's going on, you can get a step on them and where they are going to go with the ball.

If you were playing against your own offense, how would you cover Odell Beckham Jr.?

I would not show it, but I'd definitely double him. The biggest thing is, OBJ runs a great dig route, and it can get away from you. It's so hard to cover. In cover 2, you have to have a great, smart linebacker right there. That gives the safety enough time to drive the dig, and at the same time you have to know all of the route concepts. I do not know how teams do it.

You guys brought in free agent receiver Brandon Marshall and drafted Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram, who is a smooth route runner. How was competing against that group during OTAs and minicamp?

Phew, it was tough. Eli [Manning] had so many options that we didn't even know where he was going with the ball. Having Engram on a linebacker was really brutal to watch. He's not so good running routes yet, but he has the speed to outrun everybody, even a cornerback. He opens so much by just being so fast and being able to get across the field. That opens the gate for Sterling [Shepard] or Odell. Eli has so many options.

You won't need to run the ball.

Yeah, everybody has to relax about our running game. You've got to stop the passing game first.

What's your ceiling? Are you close to it?

I'm not even close to it. I have to put a lot more years together. I want the gold jacket. That's my ultimate goal. I was talking to Earl [Thomas], and he's like: "You had one great season. Now you have to put more on top of that one. That's the only way you will be considered one of the best." Because they are calling me the best right now. I had one great season. I'm not the best.

What's the ceiling for the Giants?

I don't want to say it, but we can be Super Bowl champs. That's how good we can be.

The author and Collins also discussed specific plays from the safety's breakout 2016 season. In an ESPN.com exclusive, here's the discussion, along with video of each play.

The situation: Chicago has the ball on the New York 49-yard line down by 6 points. With the Giants protecting a fourth-quarter lead, the defense drops to a Cover 2 alignment. This allows Collins to gain depth, open his hips to the wide receiver and be in a position to play "top down" on the throw. Here, Collins can play the deep fade route, comeback or dig. And even though this is a poor throw from Jay Cutler, Collins plays the situation and leans on his technique and coaching to finish this play.

The fans say it was a poor throw, poor decision by Cutler. But from a DB perspective, smooth pedal, shoulders square, open your hips. Your technique, in my opinion, it's so advanced for being at a young age. Is that because of Alabama?

It's definitely because of Alabama. We worked our technique all the time. We have Odell [Beckham Jr.], Sterling [Shepard], and Eli [Manning], he likes to throw deep. But this week with Cutler and where he likes to throw the ball, I just try to stay high. I always like to stay 4x4 just in case the wide receiver makes that deep cut, inside dig or a 9, I can stay 4x4 and get into the wide receiver quickly as the ball travels towards us.

So when you mean 4x4, you mean four on top and four inside?

Yes. So when the ball was underthrown it gave me the ability to come downhill and react from there.

The situation: The Giants are up 11 points with seconds remaining in the first half. With the ball at the 40-yard line, they chose to bring pressure instead of sitting in a prevent defense. Here, Collins shows coverage over tight end Zach Ertz at the snap. This allows the Giants to dress up the zone blitz as Collins comes inside off a stunt with Jason Pierre-Paul occupying the tackle. That opens the door for Collins to get home to Carson Wentz and put him on the ground to end the half.

Collins vs. Eagles. Show coverage at the snap. And then blitz inside off the stunt. Get home to the QB. pic.twitter.com/eqg08YnXR1 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) September 4, 2017

I've seen this a couple of times from you on film. [You're] aligned over the slot, or here vs. the tight end flexed, and you're going to run a stunt inside. Look at this, look at your speed to the QB. That's ridiculous. And I like this the best [because] you are trying to put the QB down.

I tried to give him it all, but he ducked. I was trying to hit his ribs, I'm not going to lie to you. I didn't think he saw me. I swear I didn't think he did. JPP [Jason Pierre-Paul] was like "I'm not letting you get there before me." It was a real race (to the QB) between us two.

That's a nice move by JPP. And it's against [Jason] Peters. I played with Peters back in Buffalo my last year in the league. He's athletic. With that size? Dude. He can play. And look at JPP take the edge on him.

He almost got there before me, I'll tell you that much. Crazy part about that, my blitzing? I have to really disguise it. Quarterbacks see me down there, they think I'm coming. Most of the time we are in man, or it turns into some form of man. My disguise of blitzes is very, very key. I try not to get the running back to come block me. If they do, I'm not really worried about it. But at the same time, I don't want that line to slide to me. By doing that, I really have to show a different stagger (stance) every time. I show four or five different stances of me coming, me not coming. I'm going to be in there, I'm not going to be in there, because I like to make some plays, some sacks now. I finally got my first couple.

The situation: Early in the third quarter with the Giants up 7, New Orleans is in New York territory. Out of a trips alignment, the Saints run the X spot concept. Collins shows 2-deep at the snap, drops as an inside hook player in 3 Buzz and reads through the route. With the 7 route pushing to the cornerback, Collins can get his eyes on Willie Snead running the crossing route. He breaks downhill on the throw and finishes.

Collins vs. Saints. 3 Buzz. Drop to the hook. Read the route, break on the throw & finish the tackle. pic.twitter.com/3Z3yghSgXN — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) September 4, 2017

Can you tell me what are you seeing on this play?

I'm reading this tight end first. It's trips speed, so I don't have any wide receivers to worry about. I'm reading through this tight end to hold him off my corner, so he can come over the top of the seam route. I'm holding high, breaking downhill from there and I know where my help is -- I have my flat defender, my corner, the linebacker inside. I have the first "inside," the linebacker has the second one -- Brandin Cooks -- coming over. So I have the hash to the numbers to cover. By holding off the tight end, it gives my corner time to play over the top and gives me the time to break on anything below.

You realize this is the same defense that got Kam Chancellor paid, right?

That's where I got it from. When I study Cover 3, I watch the Seattle defense -- because they do it the best. I watch Kam to see how he reads things. He's so quick, he jumps routes. And he's not trying to kill everyone, he's trying to get interceptions. The QB might be getting it there a little quicker than he is, but he's reading it and reacting.

What's your focus when you tackle? You are physical as hell, but you don't miss many tackles. Wrap up, leverage, head in the right spot. That's a learned technique from 'Bama?

That's a Coach Saban technique. He's always taught upfield shoulder. Some people call it near hip. I always call it upfield shoulder, because if you attack the upfield shoulder, there is nowhere the guy can cut back across you or make you miss if you have an angle. So, for me, I always attack the upfield shoulder, and that's an Alabama technique.