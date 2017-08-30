The Seattle Seahawks are trying to trade wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Kearse has been a starter for the Seahawks since 2014 but is coming off a down season in which he caught 41 passes for 510 yards and one touchdown. He was briefly supplanted as Seattle's No. 2 receiver behind Doug Baldwin, but he reclaimed that role when Tyler Lockett suffered a season-ending leg injury in December.

Kearse's role in Seattle's offense has been up in the air this summer.

Lockett is coming back from the injury, and while he hasn't played in the preseason, coach Pete Carroll has said he has a good chance to be ready for Week 1. Fourth-year pro Paul Richardson at times worked ahead of Kearse in Seattle's receiver rotation during training camp. The team drafted Amara Darboh in the third round and also has Kasen Williams vying to make the roster after a strong preseason.

Kearse is set to make $2.2 million in base salary in 2017 as part of the three-year, $13.5 million deal he signed in March 2016.