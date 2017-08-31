J.J. Watt started an online fundraiser Sunday to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey with a modest goal of $200,000. On Thursday, after an outpouring of support, the amount donated had surpassed $10 million.

Editor's Picks Texans coach hopes football can help healing Texans coach Bill O'Brien is hoping that, by playing the opener at home on Sept. 10 as scheduled, it helps the city to "get back on their feet quickly."

The Houston Texans defensive end said on Wednesday night that he had already begun to use the money to help those affected in flood-ravaged Houston.

"We're filling the semi trucks as we speak. Many people have donated their trucks, their time, donated food, water, clothing, generators, things like that," Watt said. "We're going to get those trucks down here by this weekend. ... The tentative plan is Sunday we're going to have a bunch of my teammates help me out in a few different locations around town to be determined, and we're going to hand out those supplies.

"We're basically trying to find (a) the safest areas we can get to -- obviously we don't want to put anybody in danger -- but then (b) the areas that need it the absolute most. So, we're going to try and set up -- literally, it's going to be open up the back of a semi truck and start handing out water, start handing out clothes."

Watt made an initial $100,000 donation on Sunday when he started the relief effort. He has constantly been raising the stated goal as donations have increased the total raised. The fund has received $1 million donations from Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and Ellen DeGeneres, who partnered with Walmart on her gift.

The Texans returned to Houston on Wednesday after a safe travel route was found for the team to travel from Arlington, Texas, where players and personnel had been since Sunday because of the storm.