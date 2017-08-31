The Pittsburgh Steelers signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a two-year extension on Thursday that puts him under contract with the team through 2020.

"I am excited to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert's contract for an additional two years," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Kevin's dedication and diligent work have played a major role in our success. We are pleased he will continue to lead our personnel efforts for at least the next three years."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is also under contract with the team through 2020 after receiving an extension earlier this month.

Running back Le'Veon Bell tweeted congratulations to Colbert, perhaps to show there is no animosity after he and the team failed to reach agreement on a long-term contract this summer.

Bell, who hasn't signed his franchise tender, skipped training camp but has said he plans to report to the team Friday.

Colbert, 60, joined the Steelers in 2000 as director of football operations -- a position he held for 11 years before becoming general manager.

During his time with the franchise, the Steelers have won two Super Bowls and three AFC titles. The Steelers have also won their division eight times and earned 11 playoff berths.

"I have been very fortunate to have been a part of this organization over the last 17 years," Colbert said in the statement. "I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue to be a part of our annual pursuit of a championship."

Colbert is a native of Pittsburgh and attended both high school and college in the city, graduating from North Catholic High School and Robert Morris University.