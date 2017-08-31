        <
          Ezekiel Elliott hearing ends; Harold Henderson pressured for ruling by Monday

          2:21 PM ET
          • Adam Schefter
          • Dan Graziano
          NFL appeals officer Harold Henderson is under pressure to have a decision on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension by Monday, a source told ESPN.

          The appeals hearing began Tuesday and ended Thursday.

          On Thursday, an NFL medical forensics expert testified during the hearing. The NFL agreed to allow the testimony in response to the union presenting its own medical forensics expert Tuesday, another source familiar with the hearing told ESPN. The NFLPA's medical forensics expert shared his thoughts about the photographic evidence provided to league investigators by Tiffany Thompson, Elliott's ex-girlfriend, who accused him of domestic violence.

          NFL Players Association lawyer Jeffery Kessler is focused on what Elliott and the union see as failures of the process. NFL director of investigations Kia Wright Roberts' testimony on Tuesday was crucial from the union's standpoint, the source told ESPN, because they believe it exposed some of the flaws in the process. Lisa Friel, the NFL's special counsel for investigations, testified on Wednesday and her testimony was consistent with Roberts'.

          The NFLPA's big questions are how the NFL decided that six games was an appropriate punishment and commissioner Roger Goodell's role, if any, in determining the discipline, the source told ESPN.

          Elliott testified on his own behalf Tuesday.

