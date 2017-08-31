Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Thursday discussed the evidence in the alleged domestic violence case against Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry and expect to decide in the next week whether charges will be filed, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Authorities reviewed video evidence Thursday, the source said. They discussed the domestic matter with Landry's girlfriend last week.

Landry's girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, released a statement in early August via a publicist to NFL Network, saying that she had a vocal disagreement with Landry in March and that police were called, although she did not call them.

Cerqueira also said in the statement that "there were no criminal charges" and that she "was not in any way physically harmed."

The Dolphins' front office notified the NFL when it became aware of the investigation this spring, ESPN reported previously. Landry was up front with the team, as far as it knows, as soon as the alleged incident occurred.

Landry, a Pro Bowl player who had his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2016, and the Dolphins have been discussing a contract extension this offseason. They have not reached an agreement. The Dolphins have denied a report that they would listen to trade offers for Landry.