HOUSTON -- The Texans signed safety Andre Hal to a contract extension, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The news of the three-year, $15 million extension was first reported by the Houston Chronicle. According to the newspaper, Hal received $7 million guaranteed.

Hal, a seventh-round pick in 2014, is the Texans' starting free safety. Last season he had two interceptions and 48 combined tackles in the regular season and added an interception in the Texans' playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

In 2016, the Texans allowed 202 passing yards per game, second-fewest in the NFL. Houston lost strong safety Quintin Demps to free agency during the offseason, and Corey Moore is expected to start in his place.