HOUSTON -- The Texans are signing tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz to a three-year, $21.5 million contract extension, including $10 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The news of the contract was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

The 2014 third-round pick was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Fiedorowicz had a career-high 54 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns last season. Overall, the Texans' tight ends ranked second in the league with 115 catches and eighth with 1,094 receiving yards.

Fiedorowicz was primarily a blocking tight end in his first two seasons, but he said a year ago that he had spent a lot of time working to become a pass-catching tight end.

"C.J.'s a good player," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said during training camp. "He's a tough guy. He had a really good year for us last year. He's trying to build on that this year. He comes to work every day. I know he doesn't always feel great because of what we ask him to do. He plays a very physical game, but he's out here every day, working. He's a big part of what we do."

In March, the Texans re-signed tight end Ryan Griffin to a three-year, $9 million contract.