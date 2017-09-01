INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts owner Jim Irsay said Thursday that the plan is for Andrew Luck (shoulder) to be taken off the physically unable to perform list in the coming days, and he's not ready to officially shut the door on the quarterback playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

"I would say, again, the odds are most likely he probably won't open up against the Rams," Irsay said before leaving on a golf cart outside the Colts' locker room following their 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. "But let me be clear about it: In our own minds, it's something we haven't ruled out. We're going to see where he's at. It would be awesome. We're not talking Willis Reed here or something like [that]."

The biggest mystery the entire preseason for the Colts has been when will Luck be taken off PUP so that he can return to practice, and when will he play in a game. Luck, who had right shoulder surgery in January, has not thrown a pass in a game or practice since Week 17 of last season. The Colts have said since July 24 that they anticipate Luck being taken off PUP before the start of the regular season and that there's no timetable on his return.

Luck would have to miss the first six weeks of the regular season if he remains on PUP past 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Playing against the Rams is not in Luck's favor because the game is Sept. 10 and he needs time to knock off rust and work on the continuity with the rest of his offensive teammates. Scott Tolzien is the likely candidate to start against the Rams if Luck doesn't play.

"The process that's unfolded since the labrum surgery occurred has been fine," Irsay said. "No setbacks. Everything is going well. It's just a question of each individual's different. When do they feel like they're ready. As the owner of the football team, Andrew and I have had multiple conversations. And let me be very clear about this: He will take the field when he is ready, when he is 100 percent ready to go. OK? This is for the next 12, 14 years. This is not something that we're going to hurry or anything along those lines."

Irsay was adamant in saying that the team never mishandled Luck's shoulder situation. He originally suffered the injury in Week 3 of the 2015 season. Luck reaggravated the injury while trying to make a tackle on an interception that was returned for a touchdown in Week 2 against Denver last season. He only missed one game, which was due to a concussion, and was on the injury report at least one day every week last season before finally having surgery in January.

"He really feels good about getting this thing fixed and going forward," Irsay said. "Some of the criticism that has been mentioned is incorrect. It was very possible for him to possibly play through it. ... It was very clear that him attempting to see if he could rehab and play and go forward and have it go away and be permanently healthy, that was not something that was poorly thought out plan. It did not work out that way, but that's the way the healing body is. It is very difficult to know how everyone heals, how fast they heal, different timetables guys are on."