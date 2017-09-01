PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell is back to work.

The Steelers running back entered the team facility Friday afternoon, according to a source, fulfilling his public promise to return Sept. 1.

Bell is expected to sign his $12.1 million franchise tender and officially begin preparations for the season opener Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

Le'Veon Bell has averaged nearly 130 yards from scrimmage per game over his first four seasons. AP Photo/David Richard

Bell, who averaged 157 yards from scrimmage per game last season, third-best ever for a running back, was away from the team for the entire month of August while not under contract. The Steelers failed to sign Bell to a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players.

Bell considered returning Monday since the team is off Friday through Sunday, but opted to stick with his original plan.