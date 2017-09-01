        <
          Le'Veon Bell fulfills promise by reporting to Steelers on Sept. 1

          12:22 PM ET
          • Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell is back to work.

          The Steelers running back entered the team facility Friday afternoon, according to a source, fulfilling his public promise to return Sept. 1.

          Bell is expected to sign his $12.1 million franchise tender and officially begin preparations for the season opener Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

          Bell, who averaged 157 yards from scrimmage per game last season, third-best ever for a running back, was away from the team for the entire month of August while not under contract. The Steelers failed to sign Bell to a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players.

          Bell considered returning Monday since the team is off Friday through Sunday, but opted to stick with his original plan.

