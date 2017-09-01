OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens made a switch to the interior of their offensive line Friday by trading for Tony Bergstrom, the team announced.

The team also is releasing former starter Jeremy Zuttah, according to a source.

By adding Tony Bergstrom, the Ravens parted ways with Jeremy Zuttah for the second time in six months. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

The Ravens acquired Bergstrom from the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2018 seventh-round pick.. Bergstrom, 31, provides experienced depth for an offensive line whose top two reserves on the interior were Matt Skura and Jermaine Eluemunor, both of whom have never played in an NFL game.

This is the fourth team in three years for Bergstrom, who also played for the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and the Cardinals. The 95th overall pick of the 2012 draft, Bergstrom has four career starts.

By adding Bergstrom, the Ravens parted ways with Zuttah for the second time in six months. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in March, but he was re-signed by Baltimore on Aug. 18. Zuttah never pressed Ryan Jensen for the starting center position.

The offensive line has been an area of concern for Baltimore. It has been hit hard in training camp, losing three key players with the retirement of John Urschel and season-ending injuries to Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Nico Siragusa (knee).

The other notable move by the Ravens on Friday was the release of veteran tight end Larry Donnell, according to a league source.