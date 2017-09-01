The Washington Redskins released longtime defensive back Will Blackmon Friday, a source told ESPN.

He was the most noteworthy of their early cuts in trimming the roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Blackmon has played 10 seasons in the NFL, spending his first four years with Green Bay. Blackmon has started 30 games in his career, with 28 coming in the past four seasons. Blackmon also played two years each with the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington. He joined the Redskins in Week 2 of 2015 and became a valuable backup corner before moving to safety after the season.

Blackmon only costs $75,000 in dead money after the release. He would have counted $1.075 million had he made the active roster.

Multiple team sources had indicated earlier in the week that this move would likely occur, signaling that the Redskins would only keep four safeties on the active roster. They also have veteran DeAngelo Hall, who is expected to remain on the physically unable to perform list when the season begins.

Blackmon was not going to beat out starters D.J. Swearinger or Su'a Cravens. The Redskins liked the way former corner Deshazor Everett progressed in his second season at safety, and they drafted Montae Nicholson in the fourth round. They also like seventh-round pick Josh Holsey, who could make the team as a sixth corner.