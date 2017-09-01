        <
        >

          Cardinals release veteran RB Chris Johnson

          3:19 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran running back Chris Johnson, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Friday.

          As recently as Monday, Johnson, who turns 32 on Sept. 23, remained optimistic that he'd make the Cardinals' 53-man roster, despite two fumbles in Saturday's preseason game against Atlanta.

          "I'm getting better and better," Johnson said Monday. "Me running the ball never really has been the problem but I think I've shown my hands have gotten better, catching the ball better and those types of things. I think I've really done all that I can do."

          The team had re-signed Johnson to a third consecutive one-year deal just prior to the start of training camp in July. He had each of his past two seasons cut short by injury after not missing a game due to injury in his first seven seasons.

          He was placed on injured reserve last season after suffering a groin injury in Week 4 that required surgery. He finished with 95 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries in a backup role behind David Johnson.

          In 2015, Chris Johnson suffered a fractured tibia in Week 12.

          His first six NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans were highlighted by a 2,006-yard season in 2009, when he led the league in rushing, broke the NFL's single-season record for yards from scrimmage (2,509) and was named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

          The three-time Pro Bowl selection has averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry just twice in his nine seasons.

          ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.