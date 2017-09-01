The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran running back Chris Johnson, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Friday.

As recently as Monday, Johnson, who turns 32 on Sept. 23, remained optimistic that he'd make the Cardinals' 53-man roster, despite two fumbles in Saturday's preseason game against Atlanta.

"I'm getting better and better," Johnson said Monday. "Me running the ball never really has been the problem but I think I've shown my hands have gotten better, catching the ball better and those types of things. I think I've really done all that I can do."

The team had re-signed Johnson to a third consecutive one-year deal just prior to the start of training camp in July. He had each of his past two seasons cut short by injury after not missing a game due to injury in his first seven seasons.

He was placed on injured reserve last season after suffering a groin injury in Week 4 that required surgery. He finished with 95 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries in a backup role behind David Johnson.

In 2015, Chris Johnson suffered a fractured tibia in Week 12.

His first six NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans were highlighted by a 2,006-yard season in 2009, when he led the league in rushing, broke the NFL's single-season record for yards from scrimmage (2,509) and was named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry just twice in his nine seasons.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.