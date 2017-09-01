Randy Scott and Max Bretos are impressed by the Seahawks trade of Jermaine Kearse for Sheldon Richardson. (1:29)

The Seattle Seahawks traded receiver Jermaine Kearse to the New York Jets on Friday for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

The Jets also get Seattle's 2018 second-round draft pick, and the teams swapped seventh-round picks.

Kearse, 27, has been a starter for the Seahawks since 2014 but is coming off a down season in which he caught 41 passes for 510 yards and one touchdown. He was briefly supplanted as Seattle's No. 2 receiver behind Doug Baldwin, but he reclaimed that role when Tyler Lockett suffered a season-ending leg injury in December.

Richardson, 26, has spent his entire four-year career with the Jets. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year made the Pro Bowl in 2014.

"Another team wanted me," Richardson told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "Got to roll with the punches. I'm happy for the situation I'm in now. Fresh start.

"I can't wait to contribute on a defense with guys like that. I want to get out there and start on defense. That's the plan."

Kearse is set to make $2.2 million in base salary in 2017 as part of the three-year, $13.5 million deal he signed in March 2016. Richardson is making a guaranteed $8.1 million, and the Jets have been trying to trade him since last October because they anticipate losing him as a free agent after this season.

Richardson's immaturity has been a concern to some people in the organization. He has been suspended twice by the league, and he recently angered Todd Bowles with his public criticism of former teammate Brandon Marshall.

The acquisition of Richardson strengthens what was already one of the NFL's better front sevens, and it gives the Seahawks the interior pass-rusher they thought they were getting with top pick Malik McDowell, who might miss his rookie season following an ATV accident.

A significant move like this seemed to be in the offing when the Seahawks cleared $5.2 million in salary-cap space for 2017 by restructuring Baldwin's contract, which was reported by ESPN's Field Yates.

It marks the fourth time the Seahawks have traded for a star player under general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, who previously made deals to acquire running back Marshawn Lynch in 2010, wide receiver Percy Harvin in 2013 and tight end Jimmy Graham in 2015.

Richardson told Anderson that he is flying to Seattle on Friday night.

Information from ESPN's Brady Henderson and Rich Cimini was used in this report.