          Seahawks trade WR Jermaine Kearse for Sheldon Richardson

          3:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Seattle Seahawks are trading wide receiver Jermaine Kearse to the New York Jets for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

          The Jets are also getting Seattle's 2018 second-round draft pick, and the teams are swapping seventh-round picks, a source said.

          Kearse, 27, has been a starter for the Seahawks since 2014 but is coming off a down season in which he caught 41 passes for 510 yards and one touchdown. He was briefly supplanted as Seattle's No. 2 receiver behind Doug Baldwin, but he reclaimed that role when Tyler Lockett suffered a season-ending leg injury in December.

          Richardson, 26, has spent his entire four-year career with the Jets. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year made the Pro Bowl in 2014.

          Kearse is set to make $2.2 million in base salary in 2017 as part of the three-year, $13.5 million deal he signed in March 2016. Richardson is in the final year of a four-year, $10 million contract.

          Information from ESPN's Brady Henderson was used in this report.

