The Cleveland Browns are releasing quarterback Brock Osweiler, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns owe the veteran $16 million, but Cleveland does get Houston's 2018 second-round pick as part of the offseason trade between the two.

Osweiler got the start in the first two preseason games for the Browns, then he didn't see the field in the final two.

In the meantime, Cleveland named rookie DeShone Kizer its starter amid reports that it had renewed its attempt to trade the veteran Osweiler.

