METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead has been suspended the first three games of the regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

The suspension stems from an offseason DUI charge.

Snead was originally suspended four games, but that dropped to three after appeal.

"Obviously it's unfortunate, and I think knowing Willie, a bit surprising. So we kind of go from there," coach Sean Payton said.

"Obviously when it involves a player suspension to start the season ... you have to adjust your roster accordingly," Payton said. "But we are aware of it, on top of it, and that will factor into how we go into planning the early part of this season."

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement: "We are aware of the news regarding Willie Snead's suspension. Our focus is on finalizing our roster and preparing for the beginning of the 2017 regular season and working with the players on our team."

Snead, 24, was expected to be a big part of the Saints' offense, especially after they traded away Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots.

Now they will likely count on backups Brandon Coleman and Tommylee Lewis more than usual to supplant starters Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. - though Payton declined to elaborate on how the Saints will replace Snead's production in the lineup. Snead's suspension could also increase the chances of New Orleans keeping veteran runner/receiver Travaris Cadet on the roster.

The Saints also had veteran receiver Corey Fuller in training camp, but he was placed on injured reserve Friday with an unspecified injury.

Snead has been one of the Saints' best discoveries during the Payton-Loomis era, with a total of 141 catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns over the past two years. Before that, the 5-foot-11, 195-pounder went undrafted out of Ball State in 2014 and was released by both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers before landing on New Orleans' practice squad.

Snead is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season after he failed to work out a long-term contract extension with the Saints this offseason.