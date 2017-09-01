The Seattle Seahawks are trading veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Minnesota Vikings for a seventh-round pick, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Seahawks signed Brock, 29, to a one-year deal on Aug. 16. The former 49ers starter was released by San Francisco in April following an arrest on a domestic violence charge that was later dropped.

Brock's trade to Minnesota marks another change in Seattle's cornerback depth. Seattle lost DeAndre Elliott to a broken ankle in the team's final preseason game Thursday night and acquired Justin Coleman in a trade with the New England Patriots earlier Friday.

The trade was first reported by NFL Network.