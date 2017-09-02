        <
        >

          Giants release Devin Taylor

          10:03 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Defensive end Devin Taylor had 11.5 sacks in 31 games over the past two seasons, but he wasn't able to earn a spot on the talented New York Giants defensive line.

          Taylor, who signed as a free agent with the Giants this offseason, was among the team's cuts Saturday, as it moves to get down to the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. ET, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          The Giants are deep at defensive end, with Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon, Romeo Okwara and 2017 fifth-round pick Avery Moss on the depth chart. Veteran Kerry Wynn also solidified his roster spot with a strong summer.

          Taylor, 27, started 16 games for the Detroit Lions last season, starting opposite Ezekiel Ansah. He had 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his first year as a starter. He served as a reserve defensive end for most of his four years with the Lions.

          The 6-foot-7, 275-pound South Carolina product, who was the Lions' fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, has good athleticism and has shown some promise against both the run and pass during his career.

          Taylor had signed a one-year, $855,000 contract, but only $40,000 was guaranteed.

          ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.